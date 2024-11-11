How should the city spend your money? Last major chance to speak out

Government offices are closed today – but tomorrow (Tuesday, November 12) brings a big event to City Hall. It’s the City Council’s final major public hearing on the budget that they’ll finalize before Thanksgiving. The 5 pm hearing is entirely devoted to public comment, both in person and remote, so if there’s something you want to speak either for or against, this is your big chance. Councilmembers already have proposed changes to the 2025-2026 budget plan that Mayor Bruce Harrell put on the table earlier this fall; budget chair Councilmember Dan Strauss unveiled his “balancing package” almost two weeks ago. We noted here at the time that it featured amendments from District 1 Councilmember Rob Saka, One would remove parallel parking at Duwamish Head, something nearby residents say would cut down on street disorder in the area, where traffic calming such as dividers and speed cushions already have been installed.

Speaking of dividers, another of Saka’s proposals is for “safety improvements” on a stretch of Delridge Way where he has campaigned to get rid of a divider keeping drivers from making left turns across a bike lane near a RapidRide stop. (This budget item is listed as $2 million but Saka’s chief of staff Elaine Ko tells us they’re not sure of the actual cost or the precise project details yet.)

Also on the list of Saka’s amendments: Turf for the Fairmount Playfield baseball infield; local youth-baseball supporters are mobilizing to back that. The agenda document for tomorrow’s hearing includes instructions on signing up to speak; if you just want to watch the hearing, you’ll be able to do that via Seattle Channel. Email the council any time at council@seattle.gov.

P.S. You can review details of the original budget proposal here. The changes proposed in the “balancing package” are here.