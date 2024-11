(WSB photos)

If you haven’t had dinner yet, you still have time to get to the West Seattle Eagles‘ HQ (4426 California SW), where they’re serving a free feast to anyone who shows up – membership not required – until 5 pm.

Volunteers are serving up a traditional turkey dinner, all the way to the cranberry sauce, and of course dessert:

While dinner is free, donations are welcome too, to support the Eagles’ “People Helping People” welcome.