HAPPENING NOW: The Hall at Fauntleroy’s free Thanksgiving feast, with something new

(WSB photos by Tracy Record)

That’s a new menu item at The Hall at Fauntleroy‘s free Thanksgiving community dinner, happening until 3 pm – smoked turkey sliders. Kind of like something you might do with leftovers, grinned Reed Haggerty of D Squared, which operates The Hall and has presented this free feast for more than 20 years.

Reed also tells WSB that they were off to a “quick start” today – 125 people seated within minutes. So he advises not waiting if you’re planning to go – not that they’ll run out (“We never run out,” Reed promises), but, well, just go join the party. Here’s the menu:

(There’s a vegetarian option, too.) The chef who came up with it is Zach Mosely of D Squared’s Tuxedos and Tennis Shoes Catering:

He’s presiding over a kitchen full of volunteers, many of them D Squared employees who give up some of their holiday time to come serve the community:

The dinner also features a table laden with desserts including donated pies, cookies, brownies, tarts, and more:

And anyone in need of warm clothing can choose from items on a table in the lobby, also the result of donations:

Again, this is happening until 3 pm; The Hall at Fauntleroy is on the south end of historic Fauntleroy Schoolhouse at 9131 California SW. All welcome!