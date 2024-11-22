FOLLOWUP: West Seattle’s newest landmark

Earlier this week, we told you about that almost-century-old West Seattle home up for designation as a city landmark, something its owner applied for. We checked with her on how Wednesday’s Landmarks Board vote turned out – and she reports that board members voted in favor of the designation. The home at 10455 Maplewood SW [map] is known as the Stewart House for its original owners. It changed hands multiple times in its early decades but has now been owned by the same (unrelated to the Stewarts) family for more than half a century. The house is considered an excellent example of “Spanish eclectic” architecture; you can learn more about its background via the report that resulted in its landmark nomination. More photos are viewable in the slide deck prepared for the Landmarks Board process. Next step: The board, and ultimately City Council, will vote on “controls and incentives” for the two-acre property. The Stewart House joins more than a dozen West Seattle properties that are already designated as city landmarks, all mapped here.