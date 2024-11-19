Southwest West Seattle home up for landmark designation

Thanks to Deb Barker – former Landmarks Board member among other things – for the tip on this. When the board meets tomorrow, it will consider a landmark designation for a home in southwest West Seattle, 10455 Maplewood SW [map]. It’s known as the Stewart House for its original 1930-1931 owners, Ralph and Evelyn Stewart, an entrepreneurial family that primarily made money through home-heating fuel. The unrelated family that has owned it for more than 50 years is seeking the designation “in an effort to gain Seattle landmark protections for the house and to recognize it for posterity,” according to the report that gained a landmark nomination for the house. It was designed by early-20th-century architects Bain and Pries and is considered an example of “Spanish eclectic” architecture. You can see more photos in the slide deck prepared for the Landmarks Board process. The city’s historic-preservation staff says the two-acre site, with other structures, and home are worthy of consideration as examples of an architecture style and “outstanding work” of architects; you can read their report here. The board will consider the potential landmark designation when it meets at 3:30 pm tomorrow at City Hall downtown. You can also watch the meeting online, and/or comment in person or remotely – the agenda explains how.

P.S. West Seattle already is home to more than a dozen designated city landmarks – all mapped here.

presentation