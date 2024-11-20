FOLLOWUP: Schmitz Preserve Park encampment ‘resolved,’ city says

One week ago, we reported that the city said it had no plans to “resolve” that tent encampment at Schmitz Preserve Park. That apparently changed quickly: One of the readers who had contacted us got a message Tuesday that the encampment had been resolved after all. A Unified Care Team rep told them:

Our contracted outreach partners were out last week to engage with individuals at the site and connect them to services and resources. They left the grounds on Friday and UCT performed trash pick-up services yesterday and today [Monday-Tuesday]. We consider this issue resolved. Re-encampment can occur at a site; please continue to submit new service requests by using our Unauthorized Encampment service request form or on your mobile device using our Find It, Fix It mobile app. The information you provide will help the Unified Care Team (UCT) deploy the right teams and resources to address the issue as quickly as possible.