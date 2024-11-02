West Seattle, Washington

FISH TALES: Elliott Bay leaping; Fauntleroy Creek counting

November 2, 2024 11:23 pm
Two fish tales tonight:

ELLIOTT BAY LEAPING: We’ve been hearing about this for a while, and finally got some video from Brian. People ask why the fish are leaping; theories include trying to rid themselves of lice!

FAUNTLEROY CREEK COHO: On the eve of Sunday’s “open creek” (go to the overlook at upper Fauntleroy/SW Director and wait to be called down), 1-3 pm, creek steward Judy Pickens tells us that volunteer watchers have counted 17 spawners in the creek so far. “Despite the rain and cold, our watchers are doing a great job documenting the fish and creek conditions.”

