City ready to show off updated design for under-45th SW culvert

(Last March’s info pop-up at Fauntleroy and Wildwood)

The first under-road culvert that the city plans to replace for Fauntleroy Creek goes under 45th SW just north of the Endolyne business district, and SPU is ready to show off the new design at another roadside pop-up one week from tomorrow. Here’s the announcement:

Seattle Public Utilities invites the public to attend a Fauntleroy Culverts Replacement Project drop-in information session on Saturday, November 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. – stop by anytime during this window to learn about the latest design plans and ask SPU project team members questions. It will be held at the corner of Southwest Wildwood Place and 45th Avenue Southwest in Seattle.

At past outreach events, SPU project team members listened to feedback for the 45th Avenue Southwest landing. SPU has taken this feedback to produce a re-designed plan with these updates:

-The landing’s size has been reduced

-Additional screening has been added to reduce visual impact and restrict access to the ravine

-Signage, low maintenance planting beds, lighting, and boulders are proposed to enhance the area and complement the surrounding environment

Questions? Please contact Jonathan Brown, SPU Project Manager for the 45th Avenue Southwest Culvert: Jonathan.Brown@seattle.gov or 206-561-2581.