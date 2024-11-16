ALSO TODAY: Explorer West Middle School open house this afternoon

In addition to what’s already on the calendar, we just got word of one more school open house today: Explorer West Middle School (WSB sponsor) invites prospective families to visit 1 pm-2:30 pm this afternoon:

Discover what makes our school unique! Meet our passionate teachers, hear from community members, and explore our classrooms. Learn about our focus on social-emotional learning, outdoor education, financial aid, and more. Adults and kids welcome!

Explorer West is at 10015 28th SW.