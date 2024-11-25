ALKI HOLIDAY LIGHTS: Organizers want your opinions

That’s part of the colorful display – also including seawall luminarias – the Alki Community Council created as part of its first-ever Alki Holiday Lights celebration Saturday night, before and after the Christmas Ship’s visit to the beach (WSB coverage here). The event also included business participation, plus the Log House Museum, and a food drive. One of the ACC organizers, Zak, tells WSB, “I made a survey to gather feedback on this first annual event. Hoping to have 2025 be bigger and better. Would love to have more attendees fill it out and hear what we did well or could improve on.” If you were there and can offer some feedback, here’s how!