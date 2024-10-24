YOU CAN HELP: Invest in Youth has a new request for tutoring help with local kids

They called, you answered. Today, Invest in Youth has a new request for volunteers at local schools. Here’s the announcement we were asked to share:

Thank you West Seattle for your amazing response!

Can you give 1 hour a week on Tuesday or Thursday afternoons to a local elementary student?

Here are our current needs:

–Roxhill Elementary (Tuesdays @ 2:40 pm-3:40 pm) – 2 tutor openings left

–Sanislo Elementary (Thursdays @ 3:40 pm-4:40 pm) – accepting applications for on-call substitute tutors

–Beacon Hill International Elementary (Tuesdays @ 3:40 pm-4:40 pm) – 5 tutor openings left

We would love for every student to be able to receive 1:1 learning support from a caring community member.

What makes Invest in Youth unique is its dual focus on academic support and relationship based learning. Tutors work with the same student for the course of the school year, developing a meaningful bond.

The first day of tutoring begins next week (10/29) and runs through May 2025. Our program follows the Seattle Public Schools calendar and has a dedicated teacher on-site each week. No tutoring experience is necessary and we welcome highschoolers and adults of all backgrounds and experiences.

Help make a difference in a young person’s life and become a volunteer tutor in your community! Apply here.

Learn more about what we do and all the schools we partner with at InvestinYouth.org