WEST SEATTLE THURSDAY: What’s happening in the hours ahead

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Better late than never, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here are highlights for the rest of today/tonight:

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Shop fall plants at the center, open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus. Annuals, perennials, sun, shade, natives, edibles, ground covers … wide variety!

ART-GLASS PUMPKIN PATCH … and glass-blowing demos! Noon-4 pm at Avalon Glassworks (2914 SW Avalon Way).

POSTCARDS FOR DEMOCRACY POP-UP: 1-4 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com for info on where they’re playing today.

STRONG BODIES, STRONG BONES: 2:30 pm yoga class at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon).

SOCCER: Both high-school girls’ teams play locally today – WSHS plays Seattle Prep at 4 pm at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th SW & SW Myrtle); CSIHS takes on Foss at 4:30 pm at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: Every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Zaytoona.

VISCON CELLARS: In addition to participating in tonight’s West Seattle Art Walk (with a reception for featured artist Jessie Summa Russo), the West Seattle winery’s tasting room/wine bar is open 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) for wine by the glass or bottle!

PNW WINE TASTING SERIES: 5-6:30 pm at West Seattle Wine Cellars (6026 California SW), details in our calendar listing.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy for a group walk in Lincoln Park – details in our calendar listing.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: New meeting spot for the 6 pm weekly run – now from Future Primitive on Alki (2536 Alki SW).

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: 6:30 pm, meet at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) for a 3-mile run through the neighborhood. (Walking option, too!)

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: 7 pm at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds), in-person and online (connection info here), with guests including City Attorney Ann Davison.

TRIVIA: 7 pm at Burger Planet (9614 14th SW).

Planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!