WEST SEATTLE THURSDAY: 17 options for the hours ahead

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here are highlights for the rest of today/tonight:

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Shop fall plants at the center, open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus. Annuals, perennials, sun, shade, natives, edibles, ground covers … wide variety!

PUMPKIN JUNCTION: Annual celebration of pumpkin beers and ciders! At The Beer Junction (4511 California SW), open noon-11 pm.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com for info on where they’re playing today.

SOUND TRANSIT BOARD: 1:30 pm today is the meeting at which the board will consider officially choosing the West Seattle route and station locations. The agenda has info on how to comment and how to participate remotely, or you can go downtown for the meeting (401 S. Jackson).

STRONG BODIES, STRONG BONES: 2:30 pm yoga class at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon).

MONSTER DASH PACKET PICKUP: Signed up for this Saturday’s West Seattle Monster Dash? You can stop by West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) 3-6 pm to pick up your packet.

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: Every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Paparepas.

VISCON CELLARS: The West Seattle winery’s tasting room/wine bar is open 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) for wine by the glass or bottle!

PNW WINE TASTING SERIES: 5-6:30 pm at West Seattle Wine Cellars (6026 California SW), details in our calendar listing.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy for a group walk in Lincoln Park – details in our calendar listing.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: New meeting spot for the 6 pm weekly run – now departing from Future Primitive on Alki (2536 Alki SW).

‘FAMILIES EMBRACING ANTI-BIAS VALUES’: As previewed here, this 6:30 pm screening presented by two local school groups will include a chance to talk with the film’s producer. At South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Olympic Hall (6000 16th SW).

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: 6:30 pm, meet at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) for a 3-mile run through the neighborhood. (Walking option, too!)

TRAUMATIC LOSS GRIEF-SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 pm with Listening to Grief, meeting at Counseling West Seattle (6957 California SW), preregistration required – info in our calendar listing.

QUIETING THE INNER CRITIC: 7 pm presentation at West Seattle Coworking (9030 35th SW) – free but preregistration requested – here’s how.

YALE WHIFFENPOOFS WITH ENDOLYNE CHOIR: The Endolyne Children’s Choir presents the Yale Whiffenpoofs, “America’s oldest collegiate a cappella group.” 7 pm at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church (3050 California SW) – get your ticket(s) here.

TRIVIA: 7 pm at Burger Planet (9614 14th SW).

Planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!