West Seattle, Washington

25 Friday

50℉

WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: ‘Spookier than ever’

October 25, 2024 6:57 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Halloween | West Seattle news

From the bottom of Charlestown Hill come tonight’s spotlight decorations – J sent the photos:

We are at the corner of SW Charlestown and 48th are again excited for this Thursday. Weather permitted, we intend to flood the streets with fog again and have a spookier-than-ever trick or treat night!

That’s a reminder, the spookiest night of the year is now just six nights away. But we’re still accepting decoration pics – westseattleblog@gmail.com; go here to scroll through what we’ve already shown!

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: 'Spookier than ever'"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.