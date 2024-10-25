WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: ‘Spookier than ever’

From the bottom of Charlestown Hill come tonight’s spotlight decorations – J sent the photos:

We are at the corner of SW Charlestown and 48th are again excited for this Thursday. Weather permitted, we intend to flood the streets with fog again and have a spookier-than-ever trick or treat night!

That’s a reminder, the spookiest night of the year is now just six nights away. But we’re still accepting decoration pics – westseattleblog@gmail.com; go here to scroll through what we’ve already shown!