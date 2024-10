More Halloween decorations to showcase: A “parade of pumpkins” is how Janelle Otterholt describes this annual display at 51st/Dakota on Genesee Hill – dozens and dozens of jack o’lanterns.

She declares this “a viewing destination during the day or at night (when the pumpkins are lit).” And of course, what a sight it will be on Halloween this Thursday! Thanks to everyone who has sent photos and video – see what we’ve already shown by scrolling through this coverage archive.