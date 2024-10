Another day-and-night display to showcase tonight – sent by Darrell in South Delridge:

It’s been fun decorating for Halloween. This year I’ve made some new scarecrows and changed things up. We will be giving out treats on Halloween and love having people stop to enjoy the decoration. The lights are on timers and don’t go off till 2 am. 9049B 18th Ave SW – cross street is SW Barton.