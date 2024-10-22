WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two burglaries

In West Seattle Crime Watch:

BURGLARY ARREST: This is unfolding right now on Puget Ridge – police have arrested a suspect after a reported home burglary in the 1500 block of SW Brandon.

BUSINESS BURGLARY: We heard a bit of this on police radio last night and followed up today. Here’s the summary we obtained:

On October 21 at about 11:16 p.m., Seattle police responded to a business in the 3600 block of West Marginal Way Southwest for the report of a burglary. A motion alarm was tripped at the business and a security surveillance employee saw armed suspects cutting through a fence, trying to break into the business and going in and out of cars. The alarm company also relayed initial information. The suspects were seen fleeing the scene in an SUV and car. Officers spotted what appeared to be one of the cars involved and activated lights and sirens. The car took off on Delridge Way Southwest at high speeds and then went eastbound on the West Seattle Bridge. A pursuit was authorized, but it was terminated in the area of 4th Avenue South and South Brandon Street. None of the vehicles involved were apprehended. The business itself suffered some damage to an exterior door, but it did not appear the suspects gained access beyond a stairwell. At this time, it is not believed anything is missing or stolen.

If you have any information, the incident # is 24-299339.