WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen trailer; robbery arrests

Two items in West Seattle Crime Watch:
STOLEN TRAILER: Be on the lookout for Jennifer‘s utility trailer. stolen this morning in Highland Park:
This morning our utility trailer was stolen from in front of our house. It’s a Karavan trailer, license plate AJ7365. We have video of the vehicle that stole it, but no plate number for that vehicle. Black Dodge SUV with stuff strapped to the top of it with yellow straps. Police report: 24-301790.
ROBBERY ARRESTS: A commenter asked about arrests in Seaview on Tuesday. We had trouble matching an incident to that scene – but now an SPD summary reveals that’s because the arrests happened some distance from the crime, which was at the High Point Walgreens store:
At 1345 hours, Officers responded to a Strong-Arm Robbery Call in the area of 35 Av Sw/ SW Morgan St. The victim advised that he observed two suspects shoplifting at the store. The victim confronted the suspects regarding the stolen items, and the suspects punched the victim multiple times with a closed fist. Officers located the suspects at 42 Av SW/ SW Graham St and were detained. A short time later, the victim positively identified the suspects from a field show-up. The suspects were then arrested for Robbery. The suspects advised that they had ingested drugs, so SFD arrived on the scene to provide medical attention. The victim declined medical attention.
