WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen trailer; robbery arrests

Two items in West Seattle Crime Watch:

STOLEN TRAILER: Be on the lookout for Jennifer‘s utility trailer. stolen this morning in Highland Park:

This morning our utility trailer was stolen from in front of our house. It’s a Karavan trailer, license plate AJ7365. We have video of the vehicle that stole it, but no plate number for that vehicle. Black Dodge SUV with stuff strapped to the top of it with yellow straps. Police report: 24-301790.

ROBBERY ARRESTS: A commenter asked about arrests in Seaview on Tuesday. We had trouble matching an incident to that scene – but now an SPD summary reveals that’s because the arrests happened some distance from the crime, which was at the High Point Walgreens store: