WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen – gold Tahoe, bin of kids’ stuff, gun safe. Found – another safe

Three reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

STOLEN SUV: The photo and report are from Adrianna, who says her Tahoe was taken in the Westwood area:

2001 Chevrolet Tahoe

Gold in color

Stock rims

Plate: BZS4166

Police report 24-291574

Call 911 if you find it.

BIN OF KIDS’ STUFF, GUN SAFE STOLEN: Sarah emailed to report a visitor discovered his “truck was broken into last night, parked near Fairmount Park on 40th Ave SW. His gun (which was in a locked safe) and a black Costco rubber bin with a bright yellow lid was stolen. He’s particularly heartbroken about the bin as it had all of his kids’ clothing, stuffies, Legos in it (they are in the midst of moving). I’m hoping someone dumped it as it was quite heavy.”

SPEAKING OF SAFES: Another reader reports finding this one:

Any business missing its safe? Probably dumped sometime late Sun./Mon. Was found in alley between 17th and 18th Aves SW- close to Trenton St.

If it might be yours, refer to SPD incident 24-294196.