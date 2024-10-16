West Seattle, Washington

16 Wednesday

47℉

WEST SEATTLE ART: New city-funded ‘welcoming’ mural in progress

October 16, 2024 10:16 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS culture/arts

(WSB photos)

After two texters told us late today about that mural taking shape north of the Luna Park mini-business district, on the long wall under the overpasses, we went over to find out about it. It’s a city-funded project, led by Artolution, which describes itself as an “international community-based public art and education organization,” whose co-founder Dr. Max Frieder was on site:

Youth painters are assisting, and Urban ArtWorks is partnering. We’re told the plan for this came together at the last minute because of a grant that was close to expiring. The mural’s intent is to celebrate Seattle as a welcoming place; the project is under the One Seattle Graffiti Plan‘s Many Hands Art Initiative, with other partners including the city Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs and the UN Refugee Agency.

The mural is expected to be complete by early next week; we’ll check back!

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE ART: New city-funded 'welcoming' mural in progress"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.