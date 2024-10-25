WEST SEATTLE ART: Mural painting wraps up at Center for Active Living

Thanks to West Seattle photographer Holli Margell for the photos of the new mural wrapping around the Center for Active Living in The Junction. She says she happened to find out that muralist Brady Black was wrapping up his work while she was in the area on Thursday.

Holli notes, “Fun note is that all of the people in black and white on the mural are referenced from photos of members and employees of The Center.”

You can compare it here to the concept the artist showed off during the center’s August open house.