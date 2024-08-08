HAPPENING NOW: Center for Active Living’s community open house and mural preview

That’s a peek at part of the mural that will soon wrap around the Center for Active Living – debuting tonight at the center’s Community Open House. You can talk to artist Brady Black, who has examples of his other work too:

Inside the center at 4217 SW Oregon, you can also find out about its programs (more than 40 offered every week) and its “well-kept secret” restaurant, Margie’s Café (which you can visit even if you’re not one of the center’s 1,300+ members):

We’ll add a few more photos later. The open house is on until 8, and then the center remains open until 10 pm for an ’80s dance party – free admission, live DJ, beverages (beer, wine, nonalcoholic) available for purchase.

P.S. Whether you stop by tonight or not – as we mentioned a few days ago, the center is welcoming new volunteers!