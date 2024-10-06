WEEK AHEAD: 3 more Art of Music mini-concerts during this month’s West Seattle Art Walk on Thursday

That’s Cami Voss, who is performing one of the three mini-concerts set for this Thursday’s West Seattle Art Walk, October’s edition of The Art of Music. All three mini-concerts are set for 6 pm to 7:45 pm Thursday, with a 15-minute break halfway through; Terra Nova Duo is performing at Alki Arts (6030 California SW); Sue Quigley is performing at West Seattle Realty (2715 California SW; WSB sponsor); and Cami Voss is performing at Jet City Labs (4547 California SW). All are free – stop in for one, two, or all three. For more on the Art Walk itself – with dozens of venues, some featuring artist receptions, 5 pm Thursday “till late” – go here!