TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Thursday info

6:01 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Thursday, October 10th.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Increasing sunshine, high in the low 60s. Today’s sunrise will be at 7:22 am, while sunset will be at 6:29 pm.

NOTE FOR TOMORROW

Most students will be out of school Friday because of a staff in-service today.

ROAD WORK

*The Highway 99 tunnel will close for maintenance and inspections 10 pm Friday (October 11) to 6 am Sunday (October 13) – as its first “six-year inspection” is completed (explained here).

*The Admiral Way Bridge seismic project continues; the north half of the bridge remains closed, with one lane each way on the south side, until the project switches sides later this month, exact date TBA. Fairmount Avenue remains closed under the bridge.

*The Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project also continues, with narrowing at Delridge/Oregon.

TRANSIT

Washington State Ferries today – 2 boats on the Triangle Route, plus the “unscheduled third boat.” Check for alerts here.

Metro buses today – Regular schedule.

Water Taxi today – Regular schedule. Summer season is ending – which means no more later Friday/Saturday sailings until spring.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Spokane Street Viaduct – This view usually looks westward, with eastbound lanes at left and westbound lanes at right:

Low Bridge – Looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call our hotline (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!