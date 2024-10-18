The list for your West Seattle Friday

(Thursday night’s moonrise – photo by Mark B. Bauschke Photography)

Here’s our reminder list of what’s happening in West Seattle and vicinity for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (go there any time to look into the future):

LAFAYETTE ELEMENTARY MOVE-A-THON: This year’s move-a-thon, the Rainbow Ramble, is happening today, and the PTA invites community support to reach the fundraising goal.

PET FOOD DONATION DRIVE: Reminder that you can still donate at All The Best Pet Care (4722 Fauntleroy Way SW; WSB sponsor), as announced earlier this month – open until 7:30 pm tonight.

INDOOR PLAY: Need an indoor place for your little one to play? 10 am-11:30 am, you’re welcome to “Stay ‘n’ Play” at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd).

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: Visit the Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) to see the art in this year’s Southwest Artist Showcase. The library is open today 10 am-6 pm.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Fall is here, and season-appropriate plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, 10 am-3 pm.

ART-GLASS PUMPKIN PATCH … and glass-blowing demos! Noon-4 pm at Avalon Glassworks (2914 SW Avalon Way).

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Visit the home of West Seattle’s history, noon-4 pm. (61st SW & SW Stevens)

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM: 1-6 pm, open in the north lot of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

FOOTBALL: One game tonight at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) – West Seattle HS (2-3) vs. Ingraham at 4:30 pm.

FEATHER IN THE WIND ART SHOW: 5-7 pm, opening night for this pop-up art show with five artists in the upstairs annex at Alki Arts (6030 California SW)

VISCON CELLARS: Season’s just right for this cozy tasting room/wine bar, open for wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm – at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

FOOD POP-UP: Lovely & Dapper Desserts, McCormick Jam Co., and Timmy’s smash burgers, 5-9 pm at The Nook (2206 California SW).

‘NIGHTFALL’: This haunted experience, benefiting charity, opens tonight at a West Seattle private residence, 5:30-9:30. See our calendar listing for details.

WHITE CENTER FOOD BANK DINNER/AUCTION: 6 pm, “Bring It Home,” at Sea Mar Community Center (9635 Des Moines Memorial Dr S) – details in our calendar listing.

AT KENYON HALL: 6 pm signups, 6:30 pm music, for the monthly “incubator night.” (7904 35th SW)

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Doors 7 pm, music 8 pm, West Seattle favorites Not Dead Yet, with Snowday and The Flat Rocks, $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 7-9 pm, steel guitarist Fraser Havens at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

FULL MOON SOUND BATH: 7:30 pm with Inner Alchemy, $40. (3618 SW Alaska)

MAKE IT LOUD: Tonight’s music at Southgate Roller Rink is: Annie J EP Release Party with Kate Dinsmore and Julian Forest. 9 pm doors, $18 cover, $5 skates, 21+. (9646 17th SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Mike Illvester tonight! (4547 California SW)

JARAY’S DJ: 9 pm, DJ Buzsy at Jaray’s Lounge (2216 SW Orchard).

Are we missing anything? If you have something else to add to our event lists and calendar, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!