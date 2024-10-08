SPORTS: West Seattle HS and Chief Sealth IHS face off in girls’ soccer

(WSB photos)

The West Seattle High School girls’ soccer team won their first match of the season today, playing their cross-peninsula counterparts from Chief Sealth International High School.

Final score was 11-1. Sealth scored that one goal in the first half and the Wildcats shut out the Seahawks the rest of the way.

Both teams have their next matches on Thursday (October 10) – WSHS (1-7-1) plays Seattle Academy at 4 pm at Delridge Playfield (4458 Delridge Way SW); CSIHS (4-2-4) takes on Ingraham at 4:30 pm at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).