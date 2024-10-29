SOCCER: Chief Sealth girls’ soccer wins 2A metro title, honors senior players

Photo courtesy of Peter & Patra Mueller

Chalk up another hard-earned 2A Metro League sports championship for Chief Sealth IHS this year, as the girls’ soccer squad topped Franklin 2-1 last night at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex, to claim the league title.

The team is coached by Michael Rillo, who is in his 6th year at Sealth, and is pictured above along with the team’s seven seniors, who were honored for Senior Night.

Sealth moved to 9-3-4 for the season, and hosts Sultan next Monday, November 4, at 5 pm at SWAC.