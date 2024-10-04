READER REPORTS: Stolen work van, found trailer, hit-run info sought

Three reader reports this morning:
STOLEN VAN: Sent by Greg:
Reporting that my van was stolen last night from our home in the Gatewood area about 9:00 pm in case someone spots it parked in the area. The van is a white 1998 Ford Econoline 150 with a roof rack, license #C74786Z. The van was filled with carpentry tools. Please contact me at 206-234-6402 if you see it!
FOUND TRAILER: Jo spotted this trailer parked, door open, no one around, items inside:
If it’s yours, let us know – we don’t know if it’s been reported to police yet.
HIT-RUN INFO SOUGHT: Sent by Tracey:
My friend was hit and run on his e-bike yesterday afternoon. Details are sketchy as I took him to urgent care and he hit his head (helmet on). He lives on 32nd and Thistle and was on his way home with groceries from QFC. His groceries were scattered all over the street and he lost his glasses. He said there was a roundabout at the intersection he was hit at. No one stopped to help him recover his belongings. Any information from the community would be supportive. And his glasses remain lost.
