READER REPORTS: Stolen work van, found trailer, hit-run info sought

Three reader reports this morning:

STOLEN VAN: Sent by Greg:

Reporting that my van was stolen last night from our home in the Gatewood area about 9:00 pm in case someone spots it parked in the area. The van is a white 1998 Ford Econoline 150 with a roof rack, license #C74786Z. The van was filled with carpentry tools. Please contact me at 206-234-6402 if you see it!

FOUND TRAILER: Jo spotted this trailer parked, door open, no one around, items inside:

If it’s yours, let us know – we don’t know if it’s been reported to police yet.

HIT-RUN INFO SOUGHT: Sent by Tracey: