UPDATE: Hit-run suspect in flipped-vehicle crash

1:27 AM: Happening right now – police and fire are responding to what’s reported to be a flipped-vehicle crash toward the north end of California SW, involving a driver suspected in a hit-run by Seacrest. Officers report they have one person in custody at the California crash scene. The flipped vehicle (we don’t actually know so far if it’s on its roof or side, as authorities tend to use “rollover” to describe both circumstances) is reported to be a Chevrolet Colorado truck.

1:44 AM: The truck has since been described as off the road, flipped, minus one or two wheels. Meantime, one person at the hit-run scene is reported to be injured.