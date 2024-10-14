From park to politics, here’s what Morgan Community Association will hear/talk about Wednesday

This week brings several community meetings of note – including the Morgan Community Association‘s quarterly gathering, 7 pm Wednesday (October 16), in person at the Westside Unitarian Universalist Congregation‘s lower-level community room (7141 California SW) or online.

This meeting is always wall-to-wall with important community info, so if you’re interested in Morgan Junction (and often lower Gatewood) matters, be there. The agenda says discussion topics will include what’s next for the Morgan Junction Park expansion, where contaminated dirt was recently dug up, and plans to add an “all-wheel area” to the park (here’s our most-recent update). Traffic safety, police updates, and a new business will get some time too, as will the race for City Council citywide Position 8 beteen Tanya Woo and Alexis Mercedes Rinck. All are welcome, no RSVP or membership required – just show up or click in!