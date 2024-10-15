FREE: Trick-or-Trees tree giveaway returns on Hallo-weekend

(WSB photo from October 2023 Trick or Trees)

Every year, the weekend before Halloween is so full of seasonal activities, we’ve nicknamed it Hallo-weekend. This year that’ll be Saturday and Sunday, October 26-27. And we just got word of yet another event – the King County Wastewater Treatment Division sent word of this year’s Trick or Trees tree giveaway in Highland Park:

We are teaming up with the Dirt Corps, Duwamish Valley Youth Corps, and Highland Park Improvement Club to host our third annual tree giveaway to support community goals around neighborhood greening. Join us at one of our upcoming events in Highland Park and South Park to pick up a free native tree and learn about King County’s efforts to reduce pollution into the Duwamish River. Trees are available for community members and organizations based in South Park and Highland Park, on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. No registration is required.

Trick or Trees

When: Saturday, October 26, from noon to 4 p.m.

Where: Highland Park Corner Store, 7789 Highland Park Way SW

The event will include free trees, treats, and a Halloween costume contest for pets.