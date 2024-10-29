FREE SEEDS: But first, Kiwanis Club of West Seattle needs your feedback

Fall showers bring thoughts of spring flowers – and vegetable plants. Last year, the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle provided about 200 packs of seeds at the West Seattle Farmers’ Market, to both schools and individual gardeners. Another round is planned next year, but first, the club is requesting your feedback:

Kiwanis will again offer free vegetable and flower seeds in 2025. Teachers and parents can help Kiwanis select the type and number of seeds to order by completing the survey here.

Kiwanis offers the Seed Project to boost family fun and joy, and to provide an educational experience with a hands-on activity! As the seeds grow into plants they can be transplanted to your garden.

Please add your contact information (particularly your email address), so that we can let you know when seeds will be available at the Farmers’ Market in the Spring of 2025. If you have any questions, please contact us via email:

Denis Sapiro, President, Kiwanis Club West Seattle

sapirokiwanis@gmail.com

Please complete the Google form before December 10, 2024