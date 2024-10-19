FOOTBALL: Wildcats in action as WSHS celebrates Senior Night and homecoming weekend

WSHS junior Breck Estep (#4) celebrates with senior Myles Mutchler (#80) after a big play.
Story and photos by Jason Grotelueschen
Reporting for West Seattle Blog
West Seattle High School celebrated Senior Night and kicked off homecoming weekend on Friday at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex, as the hometown Wildcats football team battled a tough Ingraham team, losing 28-13.
WSHS seniors participating in football, cheer and band (and their families) were honored at the game:
With a good crowd in attendance:
After trading turnovers in the 1st quarter, the visiting Rams scored on a short run with 1:37 remaining in the quarter to take a 7-0 lead over the Wildcats.
WSHS answered with 7:50 remaining in the 2nd quarter, scoring on a reception by senior and captain Myles Mutchler on a pass from sophomore quarterback Desmond Parkinson:
WSHS head coach Anthony Stordahl (middle) and assistant coach Andrew McDonough
WSHS cheer squad
