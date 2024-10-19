FOOTBALL: Wildcats in action as WSHS celebrates Senior Night and homecoming weekend

WSHS junior Breck Estep (#4) celebrates with senior Myles Mutchler (#80) after a big play.

Story and photos by Jason Grotelueschen

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

West Seattle High School celebrated Senior Night and kicked off homecoming weekend on Friday at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex, as the hometown Wildcats football team battled a tough Ingraham team, losing 28-13.

WSHS seniors participating in football, cheer and band (and their families) were honored at the game:

With a good crowd in attendance:

After trading turnovers in the 1st quarter, the visiting Rams scored on a short run with 1:37 remaining in the quarter to take a 7-0 lead over the Wildcats.

WSHS answered with 7:50 remaining in the 2nd quarter, scoring on a reception by senior and captain Myles Mutchler on a pass from sophomore quarterback Desmond Parkinson:

Junior kicker Scott Bremen converted the extra point to tie the score at 7-7.

Moments before halftime, Ingraham scored a touchdown and extra point to take a 14-7 lead. During halftime, seniors were honored and the WSHS marching band entertained the crowd:

After a scoreless 3rd quarter, the Rams scored a touchdown in the 4th to take a 21-7 lead. WSHS then drove into the red zone but came away scoreless, and then Ingraham scored again on a long touchdown to go up 28-7.

The Wildcats got a late spark with 1:16 left, as dynamic senior Sam Turner returned a kick for a long touchdown. After an unsuccessful conversion attempt, the final score was 28-13 in favor of Ingraham.

WSHS plays on the road at Nathan Hale next week to wrap up the regular season schedule.

WSHS head coach Anthony Stordahl (middle) and assistant coach Andrew McDonough

WSHS cheer squad