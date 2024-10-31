FAUNTLEROY SALMON: ‘Open creek’ Sunday afternoon, now that spawners have shown up

Two and a half weeks after community members sang and drummed to call the coho into Fauntleroy Creek, salmon have arrived, Judy Pickens reports:

Veteran salmon watcher Dennis Hinton not only saw the first spawner of the season enter Fauntleroy Creek late yesterday (10/30) but also took the first photo (above). Volunteers report more spawners poised to enter from Fauntleroy Cove.

Sunday (11/3) the public can come have a look when the Fauntleroy Watershed Council hosts an all-ages “open creek” 1:00-3:00 pm. Dress for the weather and make your way to the fish ladder viewpoint at SW Director and upper Fauntleroy Way SW (on the bluff across from the ferry terminal). A volunteer will invite you down to creek level to check out the habitat, ask questions, and maybe see spawners. Children should bring a parent and dogs should be on leash.