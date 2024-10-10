ELECTION 2024: One week until voting begins. You have 26 decisions to make

USPS just delivered the 111-page voters’ pamphlet for the general election, a reminder that voting begins in a week. King County Elections starts sending ballots next Wednesday (October 16); KCE ballot dropboxes open next Thursday (October 17). Here’s the list of what will be on your ballot:

RACES WITH CANDIDATES (click that link for the lists with links to candidate info)

US President & Vice President (10 options)

U.S. Senator (2 candidates)

Congressional District 7, U.S. Representative (2 candidates)

Washington State, Governor (2 candidates)

Washington State, Lt. Governor (2 candidates)

Washington State, Secretary of State (2 candidates)

Washington State, State Treasurer (2 candidates)

Washington State, State Auditor (2 candidates)

Washington State, Attorney General (2 candidates)

Washington State, Commissioner of Public Lands (2 candidates)

Washington State, Superintendent of Public Instruction (2 candidates)

Washington State, Insurance Commissioner (2 candidates)

Legislative District 34, State Representative Pos. 1 (2 candidates)

Legislative District 34, State Representative Pos. 2 (2 candidates)

State Supreme Court, Justice Position No. 2 (2 candidates)

State Supreme Court, Justice Position No. 8 (1 candidate)

State Supreme Court, Justice Position No. 9 (1 candidate)

State Court of Appeals, Division 1, District 1 Judge Position No. 4 (1 candidate)

State Court of Appeals, Division 1, District 1 Judge Position No. 7 (1 candidate)

King County Superior Court, Judge Position 41 (2 candidates)

City of Seattle, Council Position No. 8 (2 candidates)

BALLOT MEASURES (click that link for the lists with links to measure info – the very short descriptions below are from that page)

State Initiative Measure No. 2066 (regulating energy services, including natural gas and electrification)

State Initiative Measure No. 2109 (taxes)

State Initiative Measure No. 2117 (carbon-tax-credit trading)

State Initiative Measure No. 2124 (state longterm-care insurance)

City of Seattle Proposition No. 1 (property tax levy renewal for transportation)

So, you have 26 decisions to make on your ballot. We’ll take closer looks at the local races and issues in the days ahead.