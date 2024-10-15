16 things to do on your West Seattle Friday

(Wednesday’s sunrise, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Time to review our reminder list of what’s happening in West Seattle and vicinity for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (go there any time to look into the future):

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: Last of four days to bring your artwork to Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) for this year’s Southwest Artist Showcase, as explained in our preview. Library hours today are 10 am-6 pm.

STAY ‘N’ PLAY RETURNS: Free weekly drop-in indoor play for little ones at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd), 10 am until 11:30 am.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Fall is here, and season-appropriate plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, 10 am until 3 pm.

OKTOBERFEST AT OUNCES: 3 pm to 10 pm – today’s the first day of this year’s Oktoberfest celebration at Ounces in North Delridge. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM: 1-6 pm, open in the north lot of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

VISCON CELLARS: Venture south of The Junction, where this tasting room/wine bar is open for wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm – at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

FOOTBALL: One home game tonight – Chief Sealth IHS hosts Lakeside at 6 pm at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

PLAY GAMES: Game Night at Spruce Hill Winery (WSB sponsor) & T2 Cellar, 7-9 pm, just minutes away in SODO, bring your own game(s) or use theirs. Reservations recommended – our calendar listing explains how. (2960 4th Ave. S.)

3 WEST SEATTLE BANDS AT THE SKYLARK: Doors 7 pm, music 8 pm, at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW):

West Seattle’s very own Full Life Crisis is playing the Skylark Cafe on Friday, October 4th! This will be the debut of FLC’s new drummer Lee Brown!! Come check out the thunderous rhythm and tight power pop that is their signature sound! FLC will be joined by the legendary Slags, and also prog rockers Alki Heathens. It will be an evening of great local music at one of the best live music venues in Seattle! Doors open at 7 pm and Full Life Crisis takes the stage at 8 pm! $10 cash at the door.

LIVE AT EASY STREET: Naked Giants show and signing, 7 pm at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), free, all ages.

AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

‘GUARDS AT THE TAJ’: Final weekend for this “dark comedy” at ArtsWest (4711 California SW), 7:30 pm.

VISIT YOUR FIRE STATION: 8 pm to 8:15 pm tonight, join your local firefighters in remembering those who’ve lost their lives:

In a gesture of remembrance, Seattle Fire will pull their apparatus out front of each station to flash their red lights continuously between 8-8:15 p.m. Please note: Stations that are on an emergency response may not be in quarters to participate. Community members are invited to show their support for firefighters by visiting their neighborhood station to observe the remembrance or change out an exterior light with a red bulb for the evening.

West Seattle’s five fire stations are 11, 29, 32, 36, and 37. Addresses and other info are on this page.

MAKE IT LOUD: Tonight’s bands at Southgate Roller Rink are Crazy Eyes, Wild Powwers, The Fabulous Downey Brothers. 9 pm doors, $18 cover, $5 skates, 21+. (9646 17th SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Twilight is spinning tonight! (4547 California SW)

JARAY’S DJ: 9 pm, DJ Buzsy at Jaray’s Lounge (2216 SW Orchard).

Are we missing anything? If you have something else to add to our event lists and calendar, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!