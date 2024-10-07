DEVELOPMENT: Next round of comments for 2236 Alki SW

West Seattle’s been fairly quiet for development applications lately. One project appeared on today’s Land Use Information Bulletin – the six townhouses (with nine parking spaces, as required by the Alki Parking Overlay) planned for 2236 Alki SW [map], replacing the 108-year-old triplex shown above. We reported briefly in May when the project was in early stages; now the project team has formally applied for a Shoreline Substantial Development permit (since it’s across the street from the bay), and that opens a comment period. Today’s notice explains how to send your comment in, deadline November 5.