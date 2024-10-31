CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Murder charges filed in Shree’s Truck Shop shooting

(WSB photo, October 13)

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has filed a charge of second-degree murder against 26-year-old Donte E. Duran, the man arrested in the shooting death of 53-year-old Oton Garcia Ruiz at Shree’s Truck Stop in southeast West Seattle on October 13. The charging documents confirm that Garcia Ruiz and Duran didn’t know each other, and that Duran allegedly fired a gun toward the gas station aiming for people with whom he had been in a fight moments earlier – Garcia Ruiz just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. Security video from a nearby business captured “seven clear gunshots”; Garcia Ruiz was killed by one that struck him as he sat in his car. After police released security images of what they described as a man “involved” in the deadly shooting, people who said they recognized Duran from his job in the warehouse at Food Lifeline in South Park. He then turned himself in. Prosecutors say he does not have a significant criminal history; he remains held on $2 million bail, awaiting arraignment on November 13.