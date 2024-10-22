CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Police seeking help identifying man ‘involved in’ southeast West Seattle shooting death

(WSB photo, October 13)

A week and a half after 53-year-old Oton Garcia Ruiz was shot and killed at the Shree’s Truck Stop gas station in southeast West Seattle, police are releasing photos of a man they say was “involved in” the killing, and asking for help identifying him. Via SPD Blotter:

Seattle police detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a male involved in a homicide last week.

On October 13th at 8:01 p.m., patrol officers responded to a shooting at Shree’s Truck Stop, 7801 Detroit Avenue Southwest. The shooter fired into the crowded gas station with disregard to any of the patrons.

Police located a 53-year-old male victim who was sitting in his car, waiting to fill it up with gas. He sustained a fatal gunshot wound.

Homicide and Crime Scene Investigations detectives processed the crime scene. Detectives captured images from video footage of a man involved in the homicide.

He is of average height and weight with dark colored hair and mustache with a connected goatee. He was last seen wearing a pink polo shirt, New York Yankees baseball cap with a light blue bill and closure (snapback), dark jeans, and light-colored shoes.

If anyone has information regarding his identity, please call the Seattle Police Homicide tip line at 206-233-5000. You can remain anonymous.