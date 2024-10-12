COUNTDOWN: 1 week until you can help orcas by spending a few hours helping the Duwamish River and its salmon

(WSB file photos from past Duwamish Alive! events)

Can you set aside a few hours next Saturday to do something that matters in a big way? You can help endangered Southern Resident Killer Whales by volunteering in the Duwamish River watershed to help the salmon on which they rely. We’re told every site for the October 19th Duwamish Alive! multi-site volunteering event still has spots open, even the popular on-the-river kayaking cleanup. Go here and pick a site. Or take inspiration from this first – Sharon Leishman of the Duwamish Alive! Coalition explains why your assistance is so important:

The Duwamish River is alive with its returning salmon and the wildlife that depends on them. Join us for a day in caring for our amazing river, its creeks, and all those living in and around it.

Our coalition partners will be hosting work parties throughout the watershed; efforts include caring for Duwamish Tribal Sacred Sites along the river, special salmon habitat sites that are critical for juvenile salmon as they make their way to Puget Sound, a kayak river cleanup, creating pollinator plant meadows, improving the river’s upland forested Greenbelt, and restoring Hamm Creek at a site that honors military veterans and John Beal, the person who started the immense effort in restoring the river’s health.

Activities include replacing invasive plants with native plants, mulching, removing trash from both the river and at sites, including special tire removal along the river. This is a day of not only improving the health of the Duwamish Watershed but also connecting with community. All are welcome to join this effort. This is a family-friendly event, all ages welcome.