BIZNOTES: Tails to Astonish Halloween; Solder & Bubblegum’s new Scout group

Two biznotes for kids of all ages …

TAILS TO ASTONISH: One of the fans of West Seattle’s only comic-book-store, Tony, sends word that Tails to Astonish is doing great in its new location and, two nights from now, “They are holding a Halloween extravaganza! They’ll be open from 1 – 8 pm, giving away free candy, comics and awarding prizes for the best costumes! So all those Batmans, Wonder Women, Power Rangers, and other spooks should stop by! They are located at 5633 California Ave SW, Suite C. Can’t miss their store – there are a ton of Comic-Book-related posters in the window.”

SOLDER & BUBBLEGUM: The North Delridge makerspace (4025 Delridge Way, #140) has launched a new Scout group that meets for an activity on Friday nights. It’s called Ada Scouts, and it’s described as “a new kids-focused scouting group, ([the name is] a nod to Ada Lovelace). Note that there’s no ongoing commitment.” They’re meeting again this Friday, November 1, 4-6 pm, $20 fee. Solder & Bubblegum has lots more going on, too, as evidenced by the calendar on their website. They’ve also finalized their membership rates for the space – see those here.