NEXT SUNDAY! Three ways to be part of this year’s Fauntleroy Fall Festival

Bake a cake for the cake-judging contest/cakewalk! Volunteer to help ensure the festival is fun for all! Or – just show up and enjoy it! Those are three ways to be part of this year’s Fauntleroy Fall Festival, 2-5 pm next Sunday (October 20) on both sides of the 9140 block of California SW [map]. Besides the cakes (participation details to come), the festival will include pumpkin-painting, birdhouse-building, bunny-petting, raptor-watching, salmon-hat-making, inflatable-bouncing/climbing, live music, and more. It’s not just kid stuff – all ages will find fun. Free except for food concessions, but if you come, donations are always welcome to help cover the costs (look for opportunities near the entrances) – this longrunning festival is entirely powered by donations and volunteers. See you there!