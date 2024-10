(Added: Reader photo)

12:37 AM: For the second time in a little more than half an hour, West Seattle police and fire crews are on their way to a reported flipped-car crash. This time at Delridge/Edmunds [vicinity map].

12:41 AM: This crash is reported to be blocking southbound Delridge. The initial 911 call was reported to have come from a passenger in the car who said the driver had fled.

1:16 AM: This one too may be resolved; we’ll have to try for an update from police later this morning.