Admiral District trick-or-treating and more for your West Seattle Friday

Hallo-weekend begins! The first major trick-or-treat event on the peninsula is part of what’s happening in West Seattle and vicinity for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (go there any time to look into the future), First, the Halloween/fall events:

PUMPKIN JUNCTION: Annual celebration of pumpkin beers and ciders! At The Beer Junction (4511 California SW), open noon-midnight.

ADMIRAL DISTRICT TRICK-OR-TREATING: Coordinated by the Admiral Neighborhood Association, with participants from North Admiral to South Admiral, 4-7 p.

‘NIGHTFALL’: This haunted experience, benefiting charity, continues tonight at a West Seattle private residence, 5:30-9:30. See our calendar listing for details.

BENEFIT MOVIE: The West Seattle High School Key Club is raising money for UNICEF by showing “Hocus Pocus” tonight at 6:30 pm – get a discount if you show up in costume! (3000 California SW)

MEEDS MANOR HAUNTED HOUSE: One of West Seattle’s most-famous haunted houses is open for the first of three nights tonight, at 3011 45th SW, accepting donations for youth basketball. 7-9 pm.

WEST END GHOULS: West Seattle’s monthly drag extravaganza is for tonight a drag spooktacular! Doors at 7 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW).

PET FOOD DONATION DRIVE: Another reminder that you can still donate at All The Best Pet Care (4722 Fauntleroy Way SW; WSB sponsor), as announced earlier this month – open until 7:30 pm tonight.

INDOOR PLAY: Need an indoor place for your little one to play? 10 am-11:30 am, you’re welcome to “Stay ‘n’ Play” at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd).

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: Visit the Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) to see the art in this year’s Southwest Artist Showcase. The library is open today 10 am-6 pm.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: As we get further into fall, season-appropriate plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, 10 am-3 pm.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Visit the home of West Seattle’s history, noon-4 pm. (61st SW & SW Stevens)

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM: 1-6 pm, open in the north lot of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

VISCON CELLARS: Season’s just right for this cozy tasting room/wine bar, open for wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm – at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

SUMMIT ATLAS FUNDRAISER AT KENYON HALL: 6:30 pm “End of Eras“ fundraiser for Summit Atlas at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW).

COMEDY AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 7-9 pm, steel guitarist Fraser Havens at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

THE BUG CLUB: Live at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), 7 pm, free, all ages.

AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

FOOTBALL: One local team plays tonight at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) – Metro 2A champs Chief Sealth IHS vs. Lincoln at 7:30 pm.

BENEFIT SCREENING: “Call Me Dancer” at Chief Sealth International High School (2600 SW Thistle), to benefit the theater program as well as West Seattle Performing Arts. Ticket info in our calendar listing.

MAKE IT LOUD: Tonight’s music at Southgate Roller Rink is: The Brittany Davis Group with special guests Lil Lebowski. 9 pm doors, $30 cover at the door, $5 skates, 21+. (9646 17th SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Epop tonight! (4547 California SW)

JARAY’S DJ: 9 pm, DJ Buzsy at Jaray’s Lounge (2216 SW Orchard).

