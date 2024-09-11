WEST SEATTLE MUSIC: Evergreen Ensemble to perform Grammy-nominated work Sunday; here’s a ticket deal

This weekend brings a unique chance to enjoy choral excellence in West Seattle, with the Evergreen Ensemble performing one of its season-opening concerts here. The preview is from artistic director David Hendrix:

Our upcoming concert is on Sunday, September 15, at 3:00 pm at Holy Rosary Catholic Church and features a performance of the GRAMMY®-nominated piece, the Liturgy of St John Chrysostom, by American composer Benedict Sheehan. Drawing on the tradition of the great Russian liturgy settings by Rachmaninoff, Gretchaninov, and Tchaikovsky, this landmark work from Benedict is majestic, intimate, grand, mystical, and everything in between. The performance includes 33 of the finest professional ensemble singers from the Seattle area and beyond, and will feature basso profundo Glenn Miller and solo performances from bass Jason Thoms, baritone Harrison Hintzsche, and alto Sarra Sharif Doyle.

The Evergreen Ensemble is sponsoring WSB this week to be sure you hear about the concert – and to offer a ticket deal, 30 percent off. Buy your ticket(s) here and use the code LITURGY30.