West Seattle, Washington

07 Saturday

63℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Alki gunfire investigation

September 7, 2024 12:08 am
|      6 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

12:08 AM: Police are on Alki investigating multiple reports from people calling 911 to say they heard gunfire just before midnight. One caller reported casings at 54th/Alki, and police are confirming “quite a few,” with a scene stretching “at least two or three blocks.” There’s also a report of bullet damage in a residence in the 2300 block of Alki. Some callers reported vehicles involved, but the descriptions diverge. So far no reports of injuries.

12:17 AM: Officers told dispatch they’re closing Alki Avenue at the scene while they mark and then gather casings. Dispatch has also just told them a second residence has apparent bullet damage, in the 2300 block of Hobart. … Meantime, police are detaining a possibly involved vehicle on Harbor Avenue.

12:37 AM: Officers are also reporting at least two parked vehicles with bullet damage.

Share This

6 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Alki gunfire investigation"

  • Fyergunsdpsht September 7, 2024 (12:24 am)
    Reply

    I heard it from 57th, texted my wife immediately. Sounded like a bump stock or rapid fire of some kind. Soooo many shots. That sound, screeching tires, then sirens 5 minutes later. How can this possibly feel normal? How do I explain this to my children? 

  • Rico September 7, 2024 (12:26 am)
    Reply

    About 20 shots fired.. 3  neighbors confirmed black escalade with long red lights. Lady said the shooters were on foot as well and tried to hide by their apartment at 53rd. People were running everywhere.  Police have blocked Alki. Maybe time a bit more police presence on Friday/Saturday at a minimum..

  • No more night walks September 7, 2024 (12:39 am)
    Reply

    My husband and I were out taking a late night stroll, so glad we made it home before all the shots began. Lived in the area for about 3 years now and it sadly seems like this will be an ongoing issue. 

  • WS Res September 7, 2024 (12:45 am)
    Reply

    Just closing up. 2318 Building off Alki with gun fire through apartment window(s). Everything closed off with at least 20+ yellow markings flagging gun fire casings, etc. 

  • DB September 7, 2024 (12:53 am)
    Reply

    Multiple vehicles drove away from the scene after a number of gunshots occurred (15 to 25). A Black Escalade was one of the vehicles that drove away. The Escalade drove back and forth on Alki (without lights on) turning down 54th, 53rd and Bonair, only to return back to Alki due to the roads being challenging to navigate. They finally departed Alki heading towards Harbor Ave in the direction of Salties. I’ve spoken to 911, they are aware of these details If you happen to have any video from your security cameras showing a Black Escalade driving on these roads around the time of the incident and turning around, please contact SPD. 

  • Nate September 7, 2024 (12:53 am)
    Reply

    We saw the whole thing. Multiple people shooting at each other, full on gun fight. My friend and I had to hide behind a log on the beach! So high on adrenaline right now. Gave statements to the police. It was a lot of gunfire.  Easily 40-50+ gunshots. I never come down here on weekends because of this crap, now I’m literally hiding from gunfire. So f’ed up

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.