WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Alki gunfire investigation

12:08 AM: Police are on Alki investigating multiple reports from people calling 911 to say they heard gunfire just before midnight. One caller reported casings at 54th/Alki, and police are confirming “quite a few,” with a scene stretching “at least two or three blocks.” There’s also a report of bullet damage in a residence in the 2300 block of Alki. Some callers reported vehicles involved, but the descriptions diverge. So far no reports of injuries.

12:17 AM: Officers told dispatch they’re closing Alki Avenue at the scene while they mark and then gather casings. Dispatch has also just told them a second residence has apparent bullet damage, in the 2300 block of Hobart. … Meantime, police are detaining a possibly involved vehicle on Harbor Avenue.

12:37 AM: Officers are also reporting at least two parked vehicles with bullet damage.