WEST SEATTLE ART: Your annual chance to show your work at Southwest Library is almost here!

Artists of all skill levels and talents are invited to be part of the annual Southwest Artist Showcase at Southwest Library. The four-day window to bring in your creations for display starts tomorrow – here’s the invitation we received today:

It’s that time of year again: the 32nd annual Southwest Artist Showcase is gearing up for October 6 – November 4! This free, month-long event features artists from all over west and southwest Seattle.

We welcome submissions from people of all ages and experience levels for our non-juried, non-profit showcase. Submit up to 3 pieces of art between Tuesday, October 1 – Friday, October 4 at the Southwest Branch during our open hours.

Artwork will NOT be offered for sale at the Library. All works must be picked up by 6pm on Sunday, November 10. You may have another person drop off (or pick up) your art. If you have an easel or display structure that you’d like us to use to display your work, please bring them along with your art.

Please note: we strive to display all submitted works, as space allows. Some works may not be included if their size or construction prevents their effective display in the library. Library staff will determine the placement and display of each piece, and artwork will not be moved once it has been placed.

For more information about the Southwest Artist Showcase, please visit spl.org/southwestartistshowcase or call the branch at 206-684-7455.