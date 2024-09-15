WEEK AHEAD: Three neighborhood-group meetings – Admiral (with a coat drive), Alki, Fauntleroy

Neighborhood-group meetings in West Seattleare usually scattered throughout the month but due to two reschedulings, this week has three:

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: Monthly meeting, postponed one week because of the presidential debate last Tuesday. 6 pm Tuesday (September 17), conference room at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW). The agenda is in our calendar listing.

ADMIRAL NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION: Every-other-month meeting, postponed one week to give participants more time to “settle in” with the back-to-school routine. 7 pm Tuesday, Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill). Agenda highlights:

We will have reps from the SW Precinct, Department of Neighborhoods and the Seattle Emergency Communications Hub. We will also be recapping an amazing Summer as well as previewing upcoming Fall and Holiday events.

And ANA will be collecting gently used winter coats for the West Seattle Food Bank Clothesline – bring one (or more) to the meeting if you can!

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: Usual meeting night, third Thursday (September 19), 7 pm. This time it’ll be online, with a short general meeting followed by a work session for executive-board members. The general meeting will include updates from SPD and CARE. Full details and the attendance link are in our calendar listing.