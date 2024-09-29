WEEK AHEAD: Chief Sealth International HS PTSA talks safety, tests

Looking at the week ahead: Chief Sealth International High School‘s PTSA will host its first general meeting of the school year on Tuesday night (October 1). Michelle Riggen-Ransom from the PTSA says the agenda has two major highlights: Principal Ray Morales will talk about school safety, and Academic Intervention Specialist Rachel Evans will answer questions about the upcoming PSAT and SAT testing sessions. All are welcome, not just parents, teachers, and students, but also interested community members; the PTSA meets in the CSIHS library, 6:30-8 pm.