West Seattle, Washington

08 Sunday

VIDEO: West Seattle ride to remember Steve Hulsman

September 7, 2024 11:25 pm
 Safety | Transportation | West Seattle news | West Seattle people

Friends, family, and fellow riders gathered at Lincoln Park this morning to remember Steve Hulsman before a ride in his honor. Mr. Hulsman, 66, was killed last December in a collision with a driver in Arbor Heights. He was a longtime volunteer ride leader for Cascade Bicycle Club, which organized this ride as a tribute. Some who gathered were there in commemorative orange T-shirts:

They included Mr. Hulsman’s widow Rita Hulsman, one of the pre-ride speakers, who has advocated tirelessly for safety in the months since his death.

She spoke after Cascade’s Tyler Vasquez and Lee Lambert, the High Performance Cycling team’s David Longdon, and District 1 City Councilmember Rob Saka, who talked about the Seattle Transportation Levy on the general-election ballot, which he amended to include a TBA protected bike lane to be named in Mr. Hulsman’s honor.

They’re all in our video:

Before the riders departed, they toasted Mr. Hulsman:

Participating riders had their choice of three routes this morning, 14 miles to 42 miles.

